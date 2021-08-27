BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health will continue to bring free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the road through the Labor Day holiday.
The GoVAX Summer Tour will visit popular cultural and community events.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Schedule Hearing To Ratify School Mask Mandate
“Ensuring all Marylanders have convenient and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines remains a priority as we continue our fight against this pandemic,” MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader said in a statement. “If you are attending a GoVAX Summer tour event and are still not vaccinated, please take advantage of the opportunity to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your community.”
Health officials will offer free vaccinations at Sandy Point State Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. Vaccinations are free. Visitors must have paid the park entry fee to get their first dose but, through a partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, those who come back for their second dose will get into the park for free if they show their vaccination card.READ MORE: Maryland Businesses Receive Microgrants From Opportunity Zone Investment
The Baltimore County Department of Health will provide vaccinations to visitors at the Maryland State Fair. The vaccination clinic is open at the Exhibition Hall from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and Labor Day.
Beginning Aug. 28, a clinic will be located outside the main gate of the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Annapolis on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Light Rail Operating At Reduced Speeds
No appointment is required for any of these clinics.