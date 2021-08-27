BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and Carroll Counties until 5:45 p.m.
Storms are moving east at 10 miles per hour.
The NWS said these storms can produce damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour — causing down trees and wires.
Stay weather aware if you are traveling at any point as these storms move across the region.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Baltimore County, MD, Carroll County, MD until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/K7dpgLXs5H
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 27, 2021