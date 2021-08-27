COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, mdwx, Thunderstorm Warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and Carroll Counties until 5:45 p.m.

Storms are moving east at 10 miles per hour.

READ MORE: BMW Championship Brings Big Boost to Local Economy

The NWS said these storms can produce damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour — causing down trees and wires.

Stay weather aware if you are traveling at any point as these storms move across the region.

READ MORE: 'I'm Here Because God Saved My Life' Covid-19 Patient Describes Experience & Tells Why He Wishes He'd Taken The Vaccine

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff