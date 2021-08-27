ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity increased by 0.03 to 4.92%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 to 711. Of those hospitalized, 537 remain in acute care and 183 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 492,547 total confirmed cases and 9,748 deaths.
There are 3,699,456 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,489,007 doses. Of those, 3,789,551 are first doses with 6,964 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,416,528 second doses, 6,197 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 282,928 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 442 in the last day.
The state reported 80.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 9,079 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 25.
Of those cases, 733 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5.6% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 76 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 5% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,572
|(216)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|46,828
|(666)
|15*
|Baltimore
|69,433
|(1,668)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|55,676
|(1,252)
|26*
|Calvert
|4,609
|(86)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,493
|(34)
|0*
|Carroll
|10,046
|(254)
|6*
|Cecil
|7,022
|(159)
|2*
|Charles
|12,223
|(219)
|2*
|Dorchester
|3,224
|(65)
|1*
|Frederick
|21,335
|(340)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,217
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|17,816
|(302)
|7*
|Howard
|20,443
|(258)
|7*
|Kent
|1,447
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|75,362
|(1,596)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|91,085
|(1,579)
|43*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,226
|(56)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,914
|(136)
|1*
|Somerset
|2,762
|(43)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,341
|(47)
|0*
|Washington
|15,670
|(335)
|4*
|Wicomico
|8,659
|(183)
|0*
|Worcester
|4,144
|(107)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(33)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|29,554
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|51,671
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|90,633
|(47)
|1*
|30-39
|84,766
|(118)
|7*
|40-49
|72,944
|(306)
|5*
|50-59
|72,172
|(839)
|33*
|60-69
|48,044
|(1,664)
|27*
|70-79
|26,312
|(2,470)
|45*
|80+
|16,451
|(4,291)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|257,994
|(4,714)
|108*
|Male
|234,553
|(5,034)
|115*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|155,593
|(3,532)
|84*
|Asian (NH)
|12,111
|(331)
|11*
|White (NH)
|177,463
|(4,902)
|108*
|Hispanic
|72,999
|(846)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|22,900
|(108)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,481
|(29)
|0*