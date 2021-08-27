BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after three 18-year-olds were shot Friday night.
The first shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Southway where they found two 18-year-olds suffering from gunshots. They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.READ MORE: More Than 201K Marylanders Enrolled In Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment
The second shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Druid Park Drive. Officers responded and found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the front seat of a vehicle. He was taken to Shock Trauma but was pronounced dead a short time later.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Schedule Hearing To Ratify School Mask Mandate
Detectives believe this victim was shot in the 2500 block of Loyola Southway as well before fleeing to the 3000 block of Druid Park Drive. They believe the two incidents are related.MORE NEWS: ‘He Is My Brother’ Maryland Veteran Turns To France To Help His Former Translator Escape Taliban Rule In Afghanistan
Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call detectives at 1-866-7LOCKUP.