Hi Everyone!
Well we done did it. We have come to the last day of another heat wave. Again, give yourself a BIG round of applause for slugging it out with some VERY tough conditions. But today we need to stay weather aware as heavy downpours and storms will blossom this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the I-95 corridor in a “marginal risk” for severe weather.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,000 New Cases Reported Three Days In A Row
Then it is done. Sorta.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Damien Woods Charged With 2018 Murder Of Tracy Whiting
The cold front trying to bust down from the North will never make it. Right now it looks like the we will remain in the 90° range to start next week, and the last few day’s of August. Humid, yeah can’t be denied. But the mid to upper 90’s are not part of the story. The is a big difference in the feel of the day when a triple digit heat index is not involved. And on that fine note we close with the following, as usual on this day…..
T.G.I.F.!MORE NEWS: Crews Respond To 4 Alarm Fire In Southwest Baltimore, 8 Row Homes Impacted
MB!