WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm house fire in Harford County.
The fire broke out at a home in the 4400 block of Slate Ridge Road, according to the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.READ MORE: Fire Rages Through Southwest Baltimore Block, 25 Displaced
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.READ MORE: Howard County Giving Away 2,000 Native Trees To Improve Community Sustainability
DSFMs are responding to this 3-alarm dwelling fire in Harford County. This is the third multi-alarm fire in our NE Region in less than two days. Investigators assigned to our So. Regional Office are actively investigating two incidents as well. Photo Credit Jarrettsville VFC pic.twitter.com/x2LCgr4ZTL
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) August 27, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Sentenced In Home Invasion, Carjacking