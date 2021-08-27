COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm house fire in Harford County.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4400 block of Slate Ridge Road, according to the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

