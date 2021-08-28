FINKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Fire damaged a home in Finksburg Saturday morning, according to the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters arrived at the home in the 1900 block of Shetland Road just before 7:15 a.m. and brought the blaze under control about an hour later, the fire company said.
The home's residents escaped unharmed, but their two cats died.
The fire company credited the working smoke detectors for waking the sleeping residents to escape safely.