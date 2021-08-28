URBANA, MD (WJZ)– Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s office were able to quickly resolve an incident where a man was waving a machete in the area of Worthington Boulevard and Fingerboard Road.

Deputies were called to the area around 6:30p.m. Friday evening for a report of an adult white male walking through the neighborhood waving a machete.

The suspect was described as approximately 25-years-old with long hair, wearing a book bag, a long sleeved red shirt and shorts.

The man was located by authorities walking along Addision Woods Road where he then took off running into woods.

Deputies located the suspect in a heavily wooded area where he continued to run but was eventually met by deputies on Sugarloaf Parkway near Bush Creek Drive where he was taken into custody.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins described the dangerous situation saying, “It should be recognized that the deputies used very good judgement and great restraint in the use of force used to apprehend the subject, this could have easily turned into a deadly force situation.”

He continued to say, “I would like to thank the Urbana Community and the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit for their assistance.”

The man was transported to the Frederick Health Hospital for a mental health evaluation and additional criminal charges are pending.

