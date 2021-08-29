OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Seven passengers escaped without injury from a burning boat in the water off Ocean City, Maryland, fire officials said Sunday.
The fire department said in a Facebook post that it was called to the scene around 5:15 a.m.
At the time of the fire, there were seven passengers aboard the vessel, and they were rescued by a civilian boat in the area, the department said. No injuries were immediately reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard set up a perimeter and asked boats to avoid the area, according to the fire department, which posted a video showing the boat consumed with flames.
The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear.
