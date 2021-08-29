COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 1K New Cases Reported Sunday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland State Fair, Meg McNamara, Sean Stricher

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair is currently underway. Besides the usual food, animals and rides, there’s also a fierce competition involving milkshakes.

Last year, our very own Linh Bui won. This year, Sean Streicher and Meg McNamara are looking to take home the top prize in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off.

READ MORE: Some Anxiety As Many Students Prepare For Return To Classrooms

Their milkshake is called the Baltimore Buzz and it combines coffee, coffee ice cream, a whole cake donut, chocolate chips and a little vanilla extract. Their concoction is up against creations from teams representing other local media.

You can vote for them online.

MORE NEWS: Inmate Shane Burton Apparently Killed In Baltimore Jail, Corrections Officials Say

 

Sean Streicher