TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair is currently underway. Besides the usual food, animals and rides, there’s also a fierce competition involving milkshakes.
Last year, our very own Linh Bui won. This year, Sean Streicher and Meg McNamara are looking to take home the top prize in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off.
.@SeanStreicher and I are entering the fiercely competitive @MDStateFair Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Contest! Please for for our @wjz Baltimore Buzz milkshake: https://t.co/kxVOz1QEKF pic.twitter.com/cdSv5R2RjQ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 29, 2021
Their milkshake is called the Baltimore Buzz and it combines coffee, coffee ice cream, a whole cake donut, chocolate chips and a little vanilla extract. Their concoction is up against creations from teams representing other local media.
You can vote for them online.