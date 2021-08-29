COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 1K New Cases Reported Sunday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Carroll County, Local TV, Mount Airy, Patrick Rockinberg

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Months after he won re-election, Mount Airy Mayor Patrick Rockinberg has died. He was 58.

“His vibrant, positive personality, as well as his leadership, will be long remembered and greatly missed,” town officials said in a statement. “The Town passes along its deep condolences to Mayor Pat’s family and friends.”

READ MORE: Boy Scout Leads Construction Of Memorial Garden For Fallen Officer Amy Caprio

Rockinberg led the town for 11 years. In March, he won his fourth term by just two votes.

READ MORE: Inmate Shane Burton Apparently Killed In Baltimore Jail, Corrections Officials Say

His cause of death was not immediately disclosed. However, in 2018, Rockinberg took a brief leave of absence after

MORE NEWS: Cantlay Comes Up Clutch To Beat DeChambeau In Playoff At BMW Championship

Under the town charter, Town Council President Jason Poirier will serve as mayor for the rest of Rockinberg’s term while remaining council president.

CBS Baltimore Staff