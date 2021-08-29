MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Months after he won re-election, Mount Airy Mayor Patrick Rockinberg has died. He was 58.
"His vibrant, positive personality, as well as his leadership, will be long remembered and greatly missed," town officials said in a statement. "The Town passes along its deep condolences to Mayor Pat's family and friends."
Rockinberg led the town for 11 years. In March, he won his fourth term by just two votes.
His cause of death was not immediately disclosed. However, in 2018, Rockinberg took a brief leave of absence
Under the town charter, Town Council President Jason Poirier will serve as mayor for the rest of Rockinberg’s term while remaining council president.