REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Calvin Baskerville III was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of Arms Chapel Road in Reisterstown. He is described as 4 feet 1 inch tall.
He may be with his aunt, Audra Ellerbe, who police said should be driving a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with paper tags. Her tag number was not immediately available
Ellerbe is known to frequent hotels with pools, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2222.