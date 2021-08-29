COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 1K New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Calvin Baskerville III was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of Arms Chapel Road in Reisterstown. He is described as 4 feet 1 inch tall.

He may be with his aunt, Audra Ellerbe, who police said should be driving a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with paper tags. Her tag number was not immediately available

Ellerbe is known to frequent hotels with pools, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2222.

