OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ)– ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had an MRI today that revealed he torn his ACL and is lost for the entire 2021 season.
Dobbins suffered the injury to his left knee early in Saturday's preseason finale at Washington and needed to be carted of the field.
The Ravens went on to win the game setting an NFL record for consecutive preseason wins at 20, but the record is overshadowed by the loss of Dobbins who was primed for a big year as the Ravens top running back in a run happy offense.
The Ravens still have veteran Gus Edwards along with Ty'son Williams, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary.
The Baltimore Ravens have not yet released any official information on J.K. Dobbins injury.
