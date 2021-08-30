LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a four-story apartment complex in Landover Hills early Monday morning. Investigators ruled the fire incendiary.
Thirteen adults, four children, and multiple pets are displaced.
Officials said the fire was started outside of the complex on the 4000 block of Warner Ave and spread into the building. Unites were dispatched at 4 a.m. to the scene.
No injuries have been reported. There is an estimated $200,000 in damage.