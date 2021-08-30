COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, Md.

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Eagle Scout Project along with loved ones dedicated a memorial garden to honor fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.

The garden, created by Eagle Scout candidate Owen Mrok with Boy Scout Troop 124, was dedicated outside of the Parkville Precinct where Officer Caprio worked.

Mrok said “he wanted to create a place where officers, family members as well as the community could come and reflect.”

In the garden, there are plants native to Maryland, an engraved bench along with a walkway and a cast bronze plaque.

CBS Baltimore Staff