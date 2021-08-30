BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local student is working to fight cancer, and her efforts just got a big boost from a national charity.
Fidelia Asomani graduated from Notre Dame Maryland University this past May with a degree in biology.READ MORE: Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend, Civil Rights Leaders Plan Protest, Group Of Actions Over Violent Ocean City Arrests
She just earned a spot on in the Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program.READ MORE: Frederick Sheriff's Office Seeking Missing 6-Year-Old Middletown Twins
She’s one of 12 students from all over the country awarded this grant money from Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Northwestern Mutual.
It will support each one of them through eight weeks of research experience with top researchers in the pediatric oncology field.MORE NEWS: Maryland 50th Lowest In COVID Positivity, Case Rates, Hogan Says
Asomani will be working with a team at Johns Hopkins University.