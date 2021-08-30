BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The final bricks of the historic Perkins Homes public housing are going down Monday morning.
The 1940’s era complex is being demolished to make way for the first phase of the new Perkins Homes, which is part of the billion-dollar Perkins Somerset Oldtown redevelopment plan. The plan aims to transform the east Baltimore neighborhood with new schools, parks, restaurants and other amenities.READ MORE: Apartment Complex Fire That Displaced 13 In Landover Hills Ruled Incendiary
PSO is located minutes from downtown and spans 244 acres in a community of almost 6,000 residents.
Governor Hogan is expected to speak ahead of the demolition alongside Mayor Scott. Hogan will then climb into an excavator to help complete the demolition.READ MORE: Prince George's County Police Investigating 71-Year-Old Woman's Death As Homicide
Construction is expected to begin later this fall. This year’s state budget allocated $10 million more than originally projected to keep the PSO plan on pace.
“We appreciate the governor’s support and acknowledgment of how impactful the PSO plan is to HABC residents and the city of Baltimore as a whole,” said HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams. “Hosting him at our site and having him symbolically take a hands-on approach to the construction sends a positive message about our activities to bring equitable change in Baltimore.”MORE NEWS: Man Dies In Wrong Way Crash In Columbia