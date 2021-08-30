TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a 53-year-old wanted in connection with the murder of his mother.
John Frederick Carrington has been charged with the murder of his 71-year-old mother Johnetta Wormley.
Officials said on Aug. 29 around 1:55 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road for a welfare check. On the scene, they found Wormley suffering from apparent trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials identified Carrington as the suspect through investigation. He has also been charged in connection with a domestic-related stabbing in Clinton. Authorities said the victim in that case survived. He's also charged with attempting to rob a gas station on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton early Monday morning.
Anyone with information on Carrington’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Detectives obtain arrest warrant for suspect wanted for killing his mother in Temple Hills. If you see 53-year-old John Frederick Carrington, please call 911. https://t.co/zbQI67F8nl pic.twitter.com/jZ1Ms9SjsK
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 30, 2021