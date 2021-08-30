TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair is currently underway. Besides the usual food, animals and rides, there’s also a fierce competition involving milkshakes.
Last year, our very own Linh Bui won. This year, Sean Streicher and Meg McNamara are looking to take home the top prize in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off.READ MORE: Cars Have Been Guzzling Leaded Gasoline For 99 Years. Not Any More
.@SeanStreicher and I are entering the fiercely competitive @MDStateFair Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Contest! Please for for our @wjz Baltimore Buzz milkshake: https://t.co/kxVOz1QEKF pic.twitter.com/cdSv5R2RjQ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 29, 2021READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Carl Snowden, Civil Rights Leaders Make Announcement In Ocean City
Their milkshake is called the Baltimore Buzz and it combines coffee, coffee ice cream, a whole cake donut, chocolate chips and a little vanilla extract. Their concoction is up against creations from teams representing other local media.
You can vote for them online.MORE NEWS: Students Stranded On First Day Of School After 30 Baltimore City Bus Drivers Call Out