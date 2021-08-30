LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — More heartbreak Monday night.
It was an emotional game night in Prince George’s County. This weekend, the community held a memorial football game in honor of an 8-year-old who was shot and killed inside his own home.READ MORE: Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend, Civil Rights Leaders Plan Protest, Group Of Actions Over Violent Ocean City Arrests
P.J. Evans loved to play football. So when his team, the Showcase Sharks, took to the field this weekend, they were just determined to win for their friend.READ MORE: Frederick Sheriff's Office Seeking Missing 6-Year-Old Middletown Twins
P.J. was killed last weekend when someone opened fire outside his Landover home. A bullet struck him while he was playing video games inside.
There is now a $25,000 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest.MORE NEWS: Maryland 50th Lowest In COVID Positivity, Case Rates, Hogan Says