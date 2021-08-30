ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There is one week remaining in the $1million VaxU Scholarship Promotion.
The promotion was an incentive to encourage those between the ages of 12 and 17 to get the covid-19 vaccine.
We've had a big summer for 12-17 year old vaccinations in Maryland, approaching 70% overall. Third-highest rate in the country.https://t.co/e3ePl7egEl pic.twitter.com/NyCQMVTvto
— Michael Ricci (@riccimike) August 30, 2021
“We are already nearing 70% of our 12- to-17-year-olds vaccinated, another testament to our incredible vaccination campaign that is leading the nation,” said Governor Hogan. “With one week remaining in the VaxU program, there’s still time to get vaccinated and qualify for a $50,000 college scholarship.”
Two winners have been selected weekly and the final four winners will be selected on Labor Day. For more info, click here.