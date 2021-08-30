TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The death of a 71-year-old woman whose body was found during a welfare check this weekend is being investigated as a homicide, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced on Monday.
About 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road and found Johnetta Wormley unresponsive and suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to establish a motive in her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go to pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number is 21-0039320.