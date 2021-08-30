BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the 2021 season about to kickoff, the Baltimore Ravens will hold two job fairs in early September to hire food and beverage providers, security, custodians and parking staff, the team announced Monday.
A full list of positions can be found on the Ravens' website, where interested candidates can also schedule an appointment for an interview. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The job fairs are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3-8 p.m.
Applicants should park in Lot D and enter the stadium through the southwest lobby, the team said. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
Anyone who is hired through the job fair and stays on for at least the first three home games of the season will receive a $100 bonus, the Ravens said.
The Ravens open the season on the road with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13. The club’s first home game is Sunday, Sept. 19 against the Kansas City Chiefs.