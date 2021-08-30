OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Carl Snowden of the Caucus of African American leaders and other civil rights leaders are set to make an announcement Monday in Ocean City.
Snowden joined civil rights organizations in June in Ocean City when they called for the suspension of officers involved in the violent arrests of black teenagers on the boardwalk over vaping.READ MORE: Cars Have Been Guzzling Leaded Gasoline For 99 Years. Not Any More
The organizations called for a the officers to be suspended and for an independent investigation into the officers’ conduct.READ MORE: Students Stranded On First Day Of School After 30 Baltimore City Bus Drivers Call Out
WJZ will stream the announcement live at 2 p.m.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until Monday Evening