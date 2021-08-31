BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department is searching for missing 11-year-old Na’Siyah McPhaul.
She was last seen on Sunday, August 29, in the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue.
McPhaul is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.