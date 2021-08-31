TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Missing person, Na’Siyah McPhaul

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department is searching for missing 11-year-old Na’Siyah McPhaul.

She was last seen on Sunday, August 29, in the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Will Require Weekly Testing For All Employees Who Are Not Vaccinated By Oct. 18

McPhaul is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

READ MORE: Armed Person Detained At Baltimore Municipal Building

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

MORE NEWS: Columbia Man Injured In Parking Lot Shooting

 

CBS Baltimore Staff