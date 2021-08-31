LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the killing of Peyton “PJ” Evans, an 8-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Landover, Maryland on Aug. 24.
The Prince George's County Police Department has also put up a $25,000 for information. Last week, investigators said they were looking for details about a white sedan connected to the shooting.
The car pulled up to a group of people outside a residence in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road and a suspect or multiple suspects opened fire, police said. Evans was inside his home playing video games when he was hit.
Police said the suspect vehicle went in an unknown direction.
“We offer our condolences to Peyton’s family for their tremendous loss. Peyton should have been able to spend the evening enjoying being a kid—playing video games after football practice, having dinner with his family, and getting ready to return to school soon. But instead, someone stole all of that without a second thought,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones said in a statement. “ATF works closely with our partners in the Prince George’s County Police Department on a regular basis to provide investigative resources and assistance. This is no exception. Any additional resources this investigation may need that ATF can provide will be made available to investigators as they work together to identify those responsible.”
Anyone with information can call the ATF at 888-283-8477 or email ATFtips@atf.gov.
Prince George’s County police can be reached at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go to pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number is 21-0038549.