BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced their 53-man roster Tuesday evening ahead of the new upcoming season.
Out of the nearly two dozen players cut, two of the names that didn't make the final roster were tight end Ben Mason and backup quarterback Trace McSorely.
Mason was drafted in the fifth round by the Ravens in the 2021 draft. He played his college football at the University of Michigan.
McSorely is being released after he missed some time in the preseason due to a back injury. The former Penn State quarterback saw the field last season after starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with COVID-19.
The Ravens would like to get McSorely back on waivers if he goes unclaimed and add him to the practice squad. This means that Tyler Huntley is the only remaining quarterback to backup Jackson on the roster.
Among those released was also veteran linebacker Pernell McPhee. However, the Ravens can resign McPhee after being placed on injured reserve.
