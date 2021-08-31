BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In preparation for the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation and the Parking Authority of Baltimore City announced Tuesday that sandbags and parking will be available for Baltimore City residents in preparation for heavy rains expected on Wednesday.

With the threat of possible tidal flooding in low lying areas due to heavy rains expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the department will have limited quantities of sandbags available for city residents on Wednesday from about 7 to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

The intersection of Thames and Broadway in Fells Point

Still Meadow Church, 5110 Frederick Ave.

2601 Spellman Road, Cherry Hill

Sandbags will be available to city residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must show proof of residency and will be limited to 10 sandbags each. Residents must fill and transport their sandbags. Sand, bags, bag ties and shovels will be supplied.

Baltimore residents in low-lying areas should prepare for possible flooding and move their vehicles to higher ground, especially in the Harbor East, Fells Point, and Canton neighborhoods. Residents are strongly advised not to walk or drive through flooded areas. Motorists who encounter flooded roadways should turn around, use alternate routes and avoid moving/bypassing any barricades that have been placed by emergency officials for safety.

Fells Point residents who have their vehicles parked in areas prone to flooding are strongly encouraged to relocate their cars as soon as possible. The Eden Street Garage, 501 S. Eden St., and the Caroline Street Garage, 805 S. Caroline St. until 9 a.m. Thursday so that residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 9 a.m. Thursday to avoid any fees.

Residents should stay tuned to local media channels for updated weather information. Citizens are also encouraged to follow the Department of Transportation on Twitter and Facebook at Baltimore City Department of Transportation.