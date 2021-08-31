BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman John Sarbanes announced $13,231,306 in federal funding for the Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport.

This includes over $3,250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. These funds will help support crucial infrastructure improvements to the airport.

Van Hollen is a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on transportation, housing and urban development, and related agencies and represents Maryland.

“BWI is a crucial connector for our state – we will keep working in Congress to provide federal funding for this critical transportation hub to spur economic growth in our region and ensure safe, reliable, and efficient service for Marylanders and visitors alike,” Van Hollen said.

Senator Cardin, Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, says that these upgrades will better serve the state of Maryland.

“The Maryland delegation will continue our efforts in bringing once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation across the finish line to modernize and improve our transportation infrastructure across the state,” Cardin said.

Funding will be divided in two ways, the first is to allocate $12,231,306 to shift or reconfigure Taxiway F from its current airfield location to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.

The second is providing $1,000,000 to expand the existing Terminal Concourse A/B connector and baggage handling system by 140,000 square feet to increase capacity to meet the operational needs of the airport.

These funds were provided through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Maryland Aviation Administration.

Members of the Maryland delegation have fought for funding to support local airports throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have delivered Maryland airports over $98 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan, over $24 million in funding through the December Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, and over $107 million in funding through the CARES Act.