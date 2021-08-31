BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools announced Tuesday all public schools and buildings will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday as Ida remnants dump heavy rain across the region.
All HCPS staff able to work virtually is asked to do so. Athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled.READ MORE: Baltimore County Schools Officials Answer Parents' Questions About COVID Impacts
The NWS said remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.
There is an elevated threat for tornados between 5 and 11 p.m.READ MORE: Hospital Worker Quits As Maryland Vaccine Mandate Set To Take Effect; Baltimore City To Require Employee Vaccinations
Wednesday could be one of the most active severe weather days we have seen in a while. The SPC has Maryland under the Enhanced Risk category for severe weather. @wjz pic.twitter.com/iUWTGetgtC
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) August 31, 2021MORE NEWS: TRACKING IDA: Flash Flood Watch In Effect Wednesday And Thursday As Remnants Of Ida Pass Through