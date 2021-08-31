TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been hospitalized in critical condition after they made contact with a high-power electric line in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, city fire officials said.

The two people, reportedly a contractor and the homeowner, were electrocuted as they were raising a ladder to work on a home.

Units responded at 3:17 p.m. to the 3800 block of Primrose Avenue, where the two were found in cardiac arrest. They were hospitalized in critical condition, but officials said their current condition is unknown.

