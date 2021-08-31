ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Ida moves North, Maryland is bracing for rain, wind and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Ryan Lamy owns Pip’s Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis and said his business floods often.

“We first opened 12 years ago. It was like ‘panic mode,’ but you figure it out down here on Dock Street; it’s a regular occurrence,” he said.

Hurricanes, tropical storms, even just the passing shower can cause nuisance flooding. In some cases, Lamy’s entire restaurant has been water-logged.

“Once the sidewalk is gone that’s pretty much it for the day. It comes into the building and we can get ankle-deep, shin-deep, I’ve had it knee-deep in here before,” he said.

The remnants and outer bands of Ida are expected to pass through Maryland Tuesday night and Wednesday, so areas are starting to prepare.

Ellicott City is also no stranger to flooding, so parts of Main Street and Maryland Avenue will be blocked off so cars won’t be stuck if the waters rise.

“We know the forecast has been downgraded, but there still is a threat of flooding,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Though the city does have a long-term plan to raise City Dock 6 feet in the coming years to accommodate sea-level rise, the city put sump pumps in the drains to help flush out water that ends up on the roadways after coming up through the ground.

“Storms or weather events push water up the Chesapeake Bay and into the storm drains, then up through the grate and into the street,” Buckley said.

Lamy has noticed a difference.

“I guess it’s been a couple years now the city put in some sump pumps in the parking lot out here and that’s helped tremendously,” he said.

Chas Eby, deputy director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency said some areas will see more than 6 inches of rain, and flash flooding is a concern.

“The grounds are already saturated so we are concerned about power outages that may happen also so it’s important to charge devices ahead of the storm,” Eby said.

MEMA is urging residents to stay inside during storms, and if you see standing water covering a road, they say you should not drive through it.

The Office of Emergency Management in Annapolis said if any residents who have functional or access needs and want assistance before or after the storm can call 410-216-9167.