HEREFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Right now, many businesses are struggling to secure full-time employees. One Baltimore organization, though, is helping to connect employers with motivated employees.

Robert Zerance has been working for Graul’s Market for 11 years.

“They are like family to me here,” he said.

He was connected to this family-owned business through a program called Penn-Mar, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find customized employment.

“Penn-Mar’s mission is to support people with disabilities to live courageous lives that are full of self-determination, independence, independence and equity,” said Kevin Walker, Penn-Mar business development director.

The organization gets to know each candidate, their interests and skills and then matches them with area employers.

That’s how Brian Stencil, the manager at Graul’s was able to meet and ultimately hire Zerance.

“If all my employees had the attitude of Robert and the work ethic, I would have no problems at all,” Stencil said.

Zerance said the experience has allowed him to develop and improve professionally and become promoted over the years.

“Working here has showed me that I can do it. And, if anybody else wants a job in the community working at a Graul’s, at a grocery store, they can do it just as well as I can,” he said.

Anyone who wants to learn more about these programs can visit Penn-Mar’s website.