BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested 39-year-old Mitchell Kirby and charged him with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly cut a woman in the face and body multiple times.
On July 29, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Mulberry Street in Poppleton about 6:45 p.m. and found a 39-year-old woman "suffering from multiple lacerations to the face and body," police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was stabilized. She was later taken to a specialist for traumatic injuries.
Doctors told police the woman had more than 20 lacerations to the face and body.
Kirby was arrested and charged on Aug. 27, police said.