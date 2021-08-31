BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday could be one of the most active severe weather days the region has seen in a while. The Storm Prediction Center has Maryland under the Enhanced Risk category for severe weather.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday in much of central Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida travels over the regionREAD MORE: Baltimore County Schools Officials Answer Parents' Questions About COVID Impacts
The watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick MD, Baltimore, Harford, and Prince Georges counties and Baltimore City.
The NWS said remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.
There is an elevated threat for tornados between 5 and 11 p.m.READ MORE: Hospital Worker Quits As Maryland Vaccine Mandate Set To Take Effect; Baltimore City To Require Employee Vaccinations
Generally, two to four inches of rain is expected, but locally we could see up to six inches of rain.
MORE NEWS: High Power Electric Line In Baltimore Shocks 2 People
#mdwx Make no mistake about it, soaking rain is on the way from Ida. But in the past 24 hours the expected rainfall totals have dropped by, in some cases, as much as 2 1/2 inches. Good news for us. pic.twitter.com/tc2RaS8J9u
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 31, 2021