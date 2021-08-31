TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Flash flood, Flood Watch, Hurricane Ida, Maryland Weather, Rain, Storms, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday could be one of the most active severe weather days the region has seen in a while. The Storm Prediction Center has Maryland under the Enhanced Risk category for severe weather.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday in much of central Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida travels over the region

The watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick MD, Baltimore, Harford, and Prince Georges counties and Baltimore City.

The NWS said remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.

There is an elevated threat for tornados between 5 and 11 p.m.

Generally, two to four inches of rain is expected, but locally we could see up to six inches of rain.

