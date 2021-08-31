Hi Everyone!

Two things to discuss with ya this day. 1. Ida is on the way with her rain beginning around bedtime tonight. 2. Today will feature another warm and steamy afternoon. A few showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms later this afternoon, not unlike yesterday. Between those two issues we have a fairly full plate this last day of August. (And by the way, tomorrow we will be three weeks and one day away from the start of fall.)

Unlike yesterday, this afternoon may feature not just the chance of thunderstorms, but a possibility of strong thunderstorms, especially south and east of the city. A “slight,” “marginal” or average risk of severe storm is in place today from Annapolis South, Annapolis North to about North Avenue, and then from the city to the PA line. Like a layer cake to be honest.

On the Ida front there has been a change in the projected rainfall. Right now, the amount area-wide has been lowered by as much as an inch and a half to two and a half inches. Look, we are going to get a soaking and have some issues. But the change is in our favor and we will see through the day if that holds up.

Very busy today. It almost make me long for the calm of hazy, hot and humid, said no one ever. What a, weather wise, summer it has been.

MB!