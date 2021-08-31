BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A West Baltimore native is giving local music artists a new place to perform while on-the-go in a web series called Carcerts.

Former Park Heights rapper, Rickie Jacobs, came up with the series last June when he decided to start inviting artists for passenger seat performances that he records.

“I just thought it would be a dope innovative idea. And it’s something that I’ve never seen done in the city,” said Jacobs.

He then uploads the videos to Instagram and YouTube.

“I credit the pandemic you know everybody was just in the house, so I was in my head, I’m a creator my brain was just going a thousand miles per hour,” said Jacobs.

The series has featured about 50 different artists. A new episode is released every Sunday.

“It’s kind of introducing the consumer to the local art scene,” said Jacobs.

He hopes that the platform will help the musicians become better known.

“It gives the people who live outside of Baltimore… to see come content from out of Baltimore that’s really cool and really fun,” said Butch Dawson, a rapper who has been featured in the series.

Watch Carcerts by visiting the series’ YouTube or Instagram page.