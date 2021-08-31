BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a double shooting in East Baltimore, police said.
About 6:48 a.m., officers responded to a “Shot Spotter” alert in the 1700 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue in Broadway East and found an adult man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Peeping Tom In Glen Burnie Monday Night
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.READ MORE: Towson Circulator Bus To Begin Service on Oct. 12
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.MORE NEWS: Virginia High Court Rules For Teacher In Transgender Debate