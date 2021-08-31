COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a double shooting in East Baltimore, police said.

About 6:48 a.m., officers responded to a “Shot Spotter” alert in the 1700 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue in Broadway East and found an adult man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

