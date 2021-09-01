EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Destruction and damage left behind.

“House is just completely destroyed,” said neighbor, Liz Borcik.

Liz Borcick said her parent’s home in South River Colony in Edgewater was turned inside out.

“Bricks are falling down hanging, wood, the bathtub is in the backyard just a complete nightmare,” said Borcik.

You can actually see the sky from the front entrance of the home. Bricks are everywhere – fortunately no one was injured @wjz pic.twitter.com/hwpLaCPlm2 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 2, 2021

An apparent tornado Wednesday ripped through their backyard bringing much of their house with it.

Bricks crumbled into pieces, trees snapped in half, power lines split the home and the top floor collapsed.

“You can actually look through the front door and see out the back because the whole back is ripped off,” said Borcik.

Her dad said fortunately no one was home at the time.

“Could be setting up funeral arrangements right now,” said homeowner, Bruce Angevine.

Neighbors felt the impacts of what was Hurricane Ida as devastating rainfall and whipping winds destroyed their neighborhood.

“It was just one big burst of wind and I could see the tree limbs go by my window and that’s when I knew I was in trouble,” said neighbor Skip Blackburn.

A roof was ripped off of a home in Edgewater – trees snapped in half and punctured roofs, garage doors flew off homes – neighbors say fortunately no one was hurt @wjz pic.twitter.com/P7ANi1NfgJ — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 2, 2021

Skip Blackburn said the storm came as quickly as it passed but he knew the outcome would be catastrophic.

“All the ceilings inside the house have collapsed so it’s pretty much total wreck at this point,” said Blackburn.

It was all hands on deck as neighbors worked quickly to clean up the mess left behind.

“I called one friend and the whole neighborhood showed up,” said Blackburn.

But through destruction comes hope Borcik said she’s lucky her parents are alive.

“I think a lot of areas that were hit were exactly where my parents would have been having they been here so grateful they are okay,” said Borcik.