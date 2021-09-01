BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community development was awarded $1 million in funding to help assist low-income elderly homeowners with repairs and safety modifications.
"I appreciate Baltimore being recognized for our commitment to our residents and want to thank HUD for providing critical resources towards the work we are doing to help improve the quality of life for older adults," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "My Administration and I will continue to prioritize the well-being of our most vulnerable residents, including our senior citizens, to build a more resilient and equitable Baltimore."
The department has a strong aging in place housing intervention program that addresses safety risks, home modifications, energy loss and housing rehab needs for older adults in high-risk communities. The agency also works collaboratively with a network of local organizations to improve the well-being of older adults.
The new funding is expected to assist an additional 130 homeowners.
“Attention to the intersection of health and housing is one of the most cost-effective means to prevent blight and vacancies,” said Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy. “Helping older adults who are facing challenges with repairing and living safely in their homes is among one of our highest priorities.”