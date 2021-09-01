BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will let classes out three hours early Wednesday with the remnants of Hurricane Ira expected to bring heavy rains across the region.
The district office building on North Avenue will close at 1 p.m., at which point administrators and staffers will work remotely.READ MORE: TRACKING IDA: Severe Weather Expected Wednesday As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.
As of 9:08 a.m., Baltimore County Public Schools is following normal operations and Harford County is closing at 11 a.m. and going virtual.READ MORE: Baltimore City Public Schools Expands Vaccine Requirements To Student-Athletes
Officials with the Howard County Public School System tweeted they are monitoring the storm and haven’t yet made a decision.
9/1/21-Local news channel incorrectly reported HCPSS will dismiss early today. No decision has been made. We are monitoring the inclement weather.Any decision will be communicated via HCPSS emergency notification sources. https://t.co/7D8HeP5UTS
— HCPSS (@HCPSS) September 1, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Emergency Management Agency To Raise State Activation Level For Tropical Depression Ida