TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will let classes out three hours early Wednesday with the remnants of Hurricane Ira expected to bring heavy rains across the region.

The district office building on North Avenue will close at 1 p.m., at which point administrators and staffers will work remotely.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.

As of 9:08 a.m., Baltimore County Public Schools is following normal operations and Harford County is closing at 11 a.m. and going virtual.

Officials with the Howard County Public School System tweeted they are monitoring the storm and haven’t yet made a decision.

