TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
(WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore County and Howard County will dismiss classes three hours early on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring heavy rains to the region, officials said.

After-school programs and community-sponsored events hosted in school buildings are canceled in both counties.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.

As of 10:35 a.m., Baltimore City Public Schools is also closing three hours early and Harford County Public Schools is closing at 11 a.m. and going virtual.

The Community College of Baltimore County said all six of its locations would close at 1:30 p.m. due to the storm. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled, the college said.

