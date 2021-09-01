(WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore County and Howard County will dismiss classes three hours early on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring heavy rains to the region, officials said.
After-school programs and community-sponsored events hosted in school buildings are canceled in both counties.READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Closing To Guests At Noon Due To Ida
(1/2) UPDATE: Due to impending inclement weather, Baltimore County Public Schools, the @BCPS_VLP , and offices will dismiss three hours early on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. All afterschool and evening activities are also cancelled. No afternoon PreK.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) September 1, 2021
READ MORE: TRACKING IDA: Tornado Watch Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.
9/1/21 – Code Yellow: HCPSS to close 3 hours early today, including DEC. After care/evening activities is canceled. Activities involving students and staff & community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. https://t.co/bRY17wvBGS
— HCPSS (@HCPSS) September 1, 2021
As of 10:35 a.m., Baltimore City Public Schools is also closing three hours early and Harford County Public Schools is closing at 11 a.m. and going virtual.MORE NEWS: Early Morning Flooding In Rockville Leaves Teen Dead, One Missing
The Community College of Baltimore County said all six of its locations would close at 1:30 p.m. due to the storm. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled, the college said.