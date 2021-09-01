BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge has seen traffic volumes return to pre-pandemic levels on several occasions — with the highest volumes occurring over certain weekends.
Although fall is quickly approaching, the Bay Bridge and the U.S. 50 corridor are expected to remain busy through the Labor Day weekend.
Motorists should expect heavier eastbound traffic volumes Thursday, Sept. 2, through Saturday, Sept. 4, with the heaviest westbound traffic volumes expected Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6.
When traveling during these times, significant delays are expected to occur.
The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this week are:
- Thursday, Sept. 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 3 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 4 – before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 5 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 6 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge.
To help protect yourself, your family and friends as well as other drivers, motorists are urged to:
- Allow for extra time to get to your destination.
- Slow down. Speed limits are designed to protect everyone. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of a crash.
- Devote your full attention to driving and maintain a safe following distance.
- Move over for emergency vehicles. State law requires vehicles to move over when approaching an emergency, transportation, service and utility vehicle or tow truck with red, yellow or amber flashing lights. If you are unable to move over, slow down.
- Secure your load in vehicles and trailers before traveling. Items that can shift, slide or fall onto the roadway can lead to serious vehicle crashes, especially on roads with no shoulders, such as bridges.
- Make sure your vehicle is road-ready. A breakdown can create a backup within seconds. If your vehicle breaks down, exit the roadway. If that isn’t possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.
The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seat belt violations and criminal activity throughout the holiday travel period.