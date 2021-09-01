BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created a COVID-19 toolkit with communication resources explaining in plain language how people with disabilities and caregivers can protect themselves from the virus.
COVID-19 affected those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in a unique way.
“People with intellectual and developmental disabilities can experience communication barriers that make it harder for them to understand and act on crucial health guidance,” said Karen Remley, MD, director of CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.
To make the toolkit more effective, the CDC had multiple discussions with caregivers and adults with IDD. They asked them to share their individual experiences and what they found helpful in talking about COVID-19 with their loved ones.
The toolkit contains social stories, videos, posters, and interactive activities that focus on five topics:
- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine
- Wearing a mask
- Social distancing
- Hand washing
- Getting a COVID-19 test
“These materials can help parents or other caregivers of people with IDD navigate important conversations about COVID-19,” said Remley.
"These materials can help parents or other caregivers of people with IDD navigate important conversations about COVID-19," said Remley.

Visit CDC's full suite of COVID-19 materials for people with IDD and their caregivers.