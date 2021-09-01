ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead and another is missing after devastating flooding hit Rockville apartments early Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said.
Units responded to the Congressional Towers and Rock Creek Woods apartments around 4 a.m., where flooding was reported at terrace level apartments.
Multiple basement-level apartments flooded, and occupants were unable to leave because of the water level in the hallway. Responders had to break windows and doors to conduct rescues, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.
A 19-year-old man died at the Rock Creek Apartments, officials said. They have not identified the person who is unaccounted for.
At least 150 people are displaced as a result of the flooding.
Piringer said the extreme weather brought flooded roads and power outages as well.
Water Rescues @MontgomeryCoMD (9/1) Flooded roads, power outages, many apartment(s) in Rockville (Twinbrook Parkway) flooded & people rescued https://t.co/iTWPkC8Ywd pic.twitter.com/8eL5IhWjFe
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 1, 2021