ELLICOTT CITY (WJZ) — Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive, named Louis Winston to be the next Chief of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS).
Winston served three decades in the department, and prior to his retirement in January 2020, he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.READ MORE: Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Leaves Behind Destruction & Damage In Anne Arundel County
His appointment becomes effective September 7, 2021.
“He is an innovative and progressive leader who has the experience to carry on the traditions of our Department while shaping and preparing it for the future,” said Ball.READ MORE: Tornado Confirmed in Anne Arundel County, Observed In Area Of Fort Howard As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland
Winston joined the Department on February 12, 1990, and served under seven fire chiefs and six county executives. Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Chief in 2019, Winston held a Chief Officer position for more than six years.
He served as a field Battalion Chief and as an Assistant Chief where he managed the Administrative Services Bureau overseeing recruitment, human resources and the Department’s budget.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City High School Athletes Join List Of Those Required To Be Vaccinated
“We are excited to welcome Chief Winston back to the Department. Our leadership team had the opportunity to work closely with Chief Winston in several of his prior roles in the agency and developed a tremendous working relationship with him during his career,” said Richard L. Ruehl, President of the Howard County Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 2000.