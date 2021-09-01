ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to raise its state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida.
The raised activation level will allow MEMA to "coordinate an efficient statewide multi-agency response, and work in real time to address any local requests for assistance," Hogan said.
The hurricane remnants are trekking across the region Wednesday, bringing one of the most active severe weather days the region has seen in a while.
"With this major storm, there is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to severe flash flooding and river flooding thereafter, said Hogan. "Winds of 25-35 mph could lead to instances of downed trees and power outages. A tornado threat encompasses much of the state.
Remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, leading to a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.
The Governor’s Office advises residents to take these precautions ahead of the storm.
- Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.
- Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.
- Keep devices charged in case of power outages.
- Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.
- Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.
- Follow MEMA and your regional National Weather Service (NWS) social media accounts for localized forecasts.