BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is closing to guests at noon on Wednesday as Tropical Depression Ida moves through the region.
The area is expected to receive between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.
Staff will remain on-site and care teams will bring animals to their night quarters so they are safely indoors as the storm passes and through the night, said Jane Ballentine, senior director of communications for the zoo.
Generators can provide electricity to the zoo buildings and animal hospital in the event of a power outage, Ballentine said.
Prior to reopening, staff will look for damage from any fallen tree limbs or whole trees, and debris will be cleared before letting the animals back outside, she said.