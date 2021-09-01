ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Sustained, heavy rain is arriving in Maryland Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida treks across the region. An early morning deluge lead to heavy flooding in Rockville, and residents had to be rescued.
Multiple basement-level apartments flooded, and occupants were unable to leave because of the water level in the hallway. Responders had to break windows and doors to conduct rescues, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.
Piringer said the extreme weather brought flooded roads and power outages as well.
Water Rescues @MontgomeryCoMD (9/1) Flooded roads, power outages, many apartment(s) in Rockville (Twinbrook Parkway) flooded & people rescued https://t.co/iTWPkC8Ywd pic.twitter.com/8eL5IhWjFe
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 1, 2021