TRACKING IDA:Tornado Watch In Effect Until 7 p.m.
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis tornado, Anne Arundel County tornado, Flash flood, Flood Watch, Hurricane Ida, Ida Tracker, Maryland Weather, Storm damage, Tracking Ida, Weather

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Multiple tornados touched down in Anne Arundel County and one was observed near southeast Baltimore County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the state Wednesday.

Remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, leading to a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.

READ MORE: Masks Are Still Optional In Anne Arundel County After Motion Withdrawn

Multiple Twitter users possibly caught footage of the tornado, and it’s frightening.

And here’s what not to do – during a tornado warning, take cover and keep away from windows.

Damage reports have been coming in too. CAT-South Tech School in Edgewater reportedly has extreme interior and exterior damage. No injuries have been reported.

Family of WJZ’s Paul Gessler saw multiple downed trees in Edgewater.

Power lines and store signs were seen downed on West Street in Annapolis.

If you have storm and damage footage and pictures to share on social media, tag #BeOnWJZ when it’s safe to post.

MORE NEWS: TRACKING IDA: Tornado Confirmed in Anne Arundel County, Observed In Area Of Fort Howard As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland

 

CBS Baltimore Staff