ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Multiple tornados touched down in Anne Arundel County and one was observed near southeast Baltimore County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the state Wednesday.

Remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, leading to a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.

Multiple Twitter users possibly caught footage of the tornado, and it’s frightening.

Another video from Sam Darby shot from Waterfront Marine of the Tornado that did significant damage in Annapolis Area.. pic.twitter.com/4G3n8aaAYQ — Pete Medhurst (@PeteMedhurst) September 1, 2021

Well guys, my building just got hit by a tornado. I live in Annapolis. I’m okay, but I’ve never heard anything like it. When I came out of sheltering there were tree branches floating through the air. #tornado #annapolis pic.twitter.com/dzKFiORkoe — T. Fields (@EDCburner) September 1, 2021

Tornado on ground in Edgewater, Maryland pic.twitter.com/kfkVlz8c91 — Matt Boyd (@mat_inthe_hat) September 1, 2021

And here’s what not to do – during a tornado warning, take cover and keep away from windows.

Damage reports have been coming in too. CAT-South Tech School in Edgewater reportedly has extreme interior and exterior damage. No injuries have been reported.

Family of WJZ’s Paul Gessler saw multiple downed trees in Edgewater.

Mother-in-law reports a tornado in her neighborhood of Edgewater. Said it was "like a freight train". pic.twitter.com/jeSDpniy0z — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 1, 2021

South River Colony Not my picture pic.twitter.com/R045Bz7MBU — Robbie (@RobbMDWxMedia) September 1, 2021

Power lines and store signs were seen downed on West Street in Annapolis.

